Madison Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.6% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,794,851,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $383.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.