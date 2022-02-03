Madison Wealth Management Acquires 260 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

