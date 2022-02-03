Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,552. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,488.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.65% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $68,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.20.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

