Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 24,381 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,381 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $25,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.26 on Thursday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

