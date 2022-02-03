Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,537 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Huntsman worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $343,189,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,373 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter worth approximately $53,439,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntsman by 672.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

