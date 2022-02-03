Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 335,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,195,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.51% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $47.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

