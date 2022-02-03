Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Commvault Systems worth $12,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Commvault Systems by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.