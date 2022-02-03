Madison Asset Management LLC Has $33.74 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,802 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Baker Hughes worth $33,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.40.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,189 shares of company stock worth $3,359,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.