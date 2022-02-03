Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 92,887 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,887 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $30,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.29.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $291.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.13. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

