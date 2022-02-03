Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 157,419 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157,419 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $27,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at $988,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 18.1% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 11.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPR opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

