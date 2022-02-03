Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 933,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,347 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $25,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,997.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,178 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,707 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

