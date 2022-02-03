Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 4,214 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $26,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $148.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.70 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.56.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,579 shares of company stock worth $28,813,940. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

