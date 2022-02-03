Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $24.35 Million Investment in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,851,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,540,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCA opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

