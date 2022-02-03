MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MACOM’s fiscal first quarter results were driven by its solid momentum in telecommunication market. Further, the company’s traction in the data center market remained a positive. Growing proliferation of cloud services is likely to continue benefiting both domestic and international deployments of the company. Further, strong 5G network deployments, rising demand for its RF and microwave products, strength across defense applications and growing data center traffic are expected to continue driving the company’s top-line growth. Also, rising investments are expected to aid MACOM in developing advanced technologies and products. However, sluggishness in the data center, and industrial and defense market is a concern. The company’s highly leveraged balance sheet is a risk. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MTSI. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.71.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $60.66 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 14,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $1,068,695.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,987 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,055. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after buying an additional 950,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after buying an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.