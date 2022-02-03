MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO Sells $300,850.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $300,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, John Kober sold 3,016 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $223,757.04.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $58.08. 458,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

