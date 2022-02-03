Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

American Tower stock opened at $252.34 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.