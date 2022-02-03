Mackay Shields LLC Sells 830 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $218,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,167.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,012.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,284.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3,368.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

