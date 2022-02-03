Mackay Shields LLC Sells 4,991 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,706 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $22,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $44,405,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,718.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 118,777 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 530,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $68,440,000 after buying an additional 158,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after buying an additional 41,627 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $188.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.47. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

