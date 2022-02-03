Mackay Shields LLC Has $31.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 593,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,172 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $31,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

