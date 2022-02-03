Mackay Shields LLC Has $28.35 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,391 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $28,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 29.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

