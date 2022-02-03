M3F Inc. Purchases 129,231 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,231 shares during the quarter. South Plains Financial makes up 2.1% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of South Plains Financial worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 25.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 31.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPFI opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $504.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

