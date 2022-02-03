M3F Inc. Has $827,000 Position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

M3F Inc. cut its position in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. M3F Inc. owned 0.25% of Home Bancorp worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Home Bancorp by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $45.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $340.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

