M3F Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

M3F Inc. lowered its position in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,581 shares during the period. Provident Bancorp accounts for about 3.7% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. M3F Inc.’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVBC opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.20. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

