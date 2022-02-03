LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell's adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales beat. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute to its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will enable the company to expand core businesses. However, it is seeing challenges from higher feedstock and energy costs across a number of segments. Costs related to maintenance turnarounds are also likely to dent margins. Volume pressure is also likely to persist in the Advanced Polymer Solutions unit.”

Several other research firms have also commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,780. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

