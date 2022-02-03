Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Shares Down 12.9%

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF) shares were down 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF)

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.