LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.30) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LMP. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.76) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.10) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.43) to GBX 283 ($3.80) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 310 ($4.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 281.63 ($3.79).

LMP opened at GBX 270.80 ($3.64) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of GBX 204.80 ($2.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 261.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £1,084,000 ($1,457,381.02).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

