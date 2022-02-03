Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Purchases 15,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,220.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

NYSE H opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

