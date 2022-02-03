Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Makes New Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Conduent by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 13.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Conduent by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Conduent by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

