Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Cuts Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OC. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Shares of OC stock opened at $91.38 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

