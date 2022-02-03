Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 644.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Truist Financial raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.34. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $114.37 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -148.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Five9’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total transaction of $620,405.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $4,651,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

