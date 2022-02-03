Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 57,492 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 52.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,492 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.07% of Novavax worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Novavax by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NVAX opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average is $181.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,645,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,461 shares of company stock worth $10,975,590. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

