Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 48,478 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,478 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS opened at $168.02 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.09 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

