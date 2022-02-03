Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Hologic accounts for about 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Hologic were worth $29,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Hologic by 11.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hologic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

HOLX stock opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

