Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,068 shares during the period. Natera comprises 1.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Natera were worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Natera by 1.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Natera by 34.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $2,833,514.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,463 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,413. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

