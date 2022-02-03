Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $5.39 Million Stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,546 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Signify Health alerts:

SGFY stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.