Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 4,656 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.56 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

