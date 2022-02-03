Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 63,092 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 63,092 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.13.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

