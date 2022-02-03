Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 166,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,983,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Darling Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

DAR opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

