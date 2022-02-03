Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $29.03 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,141 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for 1.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $29,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,900,000 after purchasing an additional 697,882 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.41.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

