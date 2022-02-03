Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $21.53 Million Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,781 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $21,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,832,000 after buying an additional 603,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 479,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 476,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after buying an additional 207,841 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,784,000 after buying an additional 185,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $454.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

