Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 4.1% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 454.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $388.39. 15,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,130,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $357.18 and its 200 day moving average is $354.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

