Local Bounti (TSE:LOCL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Local Bounti Corp (TSE:LOCL) shares were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 2,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 127,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOCL shares. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. downgraded shares of Local Bounti to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from C$8.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,199.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

