Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $23.89. Livent shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 9,548 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on LTHM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
