Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $23.89. Livent shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 9,548 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on LTHM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,305,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,696,000 after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 101,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,545,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 611,844 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

