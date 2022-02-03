LiquidApps Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,591.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $6,591.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000908 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

