Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.42

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 498218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $887.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

