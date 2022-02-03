Lions Bay Mining (OTCMKTS:LMNGF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Lions Bay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMNGF)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 97,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 364,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Lions Bay Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMNGF)

BioVaxys Technology Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the North American assets which include the Fish Lake Valley property. The company was founded on April 25, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Lions Bay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Bay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.