Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Linde by 417.5% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 5.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Linde by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $322.29 on Thursday. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.08.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.