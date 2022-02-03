Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €327.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €327.00 ($367.42) target price from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($303.37) price target on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($343.82) price target on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($365.17) price target on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($370.79) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($359.55) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €294.07 ($330.42).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded up €1.60 ($1.80) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €281.70 ($316.52). 598,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. Linde has a 1-year low of €199.35 ($223.99) and a 1-year high of €309.35 ($347.58). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €292.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €274.96. The firm has a market cap of $144.39 billion and a PE ratio of 46.90.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.