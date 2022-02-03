Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.