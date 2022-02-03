Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736. Linamar has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $72.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03.

Get Linamar alerts:

LIMAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.